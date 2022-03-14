wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin’s Beer Going National On 3:16 Day, Xavier Woods on G4 Game Show

March 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions Image Credit: WWE

– Steve Austin’s Broken Skull American Lager is going nationwide for 3:16 Day later this week. WWE shared a video of Austin announcing that the beer will be available nationwide on March 16th, as you can see below:

– Xavier Woods is set to appear on G4’s Name Your Price game show Thursday at 5 PM ET. You can find out where to watch here.

