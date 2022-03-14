wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin’s Beer Going National On 3:16 Day, Xavier Woods on G4 Game Show
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
– Steve Austin’s Broken Skull American Lager is going nationwide for 3:16 Day later this week. WWE shared a video of Austin announcing that the beer will be available nationwide on March 16th, as you can see below:
.@steveaustinBSR's Broken Skull American Lager will be available nationwide this Wednesday, March 16, in celebration of #316Day! @ESBCBrews pic.twitter.com/eHvXvZt2Zf
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2022
– Xavier Woods is set to appear on G4’s Name Your Price game show Thursday at 5 PM ET. You can find out where to watch here.
More Trending Stories
- Wrestling Industry Shares Support for Scott Hall: The Rock, Sean Waltman, Bayley, DDP, More
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show
- Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown