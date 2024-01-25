wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Congratulates Cody Rhodes On WWE 2K24 Cover, 2008 Royal Rumble Match Facts
January 25, 2024 | Posted by
– Steve Austin congratulated Cody Rhodes on getting the cover of WWE 2K24 in a new video. As reported, Rhodes is a cover star for this year’s game along with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The WWE 2K Twitter account posted a video of Austin congratulating Rhodes as you can see below:
Few things are brighter than @CodyRhodes' future 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lsoBGhnF4e
— #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) January 24, 2024
– WWE posted a video to YouTube featuring “match facts” for the 2008 Royal Rumble: