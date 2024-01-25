wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Congratulates Cody Rhodes On WWE 2K24 Cover, 2008 Royal Rumble Match Facts

January 25, 2024
– Steve Austin congratulated Cody Rhodes on getting the cover of WWE 2K24 in a new video. As reported, Rhodes is a cover star for this year’s game along with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The WWE 2K Twitter account posted a video of Austin congratulating Rhodes as you can see below:

– WWE posted a video to YouTube featuring “match facts” for the 2008 Royal Rumble:

