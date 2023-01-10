WWE News: Steve Austin Shares New Workout Video, Damage CTRL on Canvas 2 Canvas

– Steve Austin may be done in the ring, but he’s keeping in shape as he showed in a new workout video posted online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the video of his workout to his Instagram account, as you can see below.

Austin captioned the video:

“Morning hotel arm workout.

I walk at a slow clip on treadmill between sets just for the steps.

Got it done in an hour. Borrowed a tricep movement from @realmattwenning page and bicep movement from @athleanx page.

#workout #lift #train

#gym Van Halen

Unchained”

Austin returned for a match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 last year.

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schamberger painting Damage CTRL: