WWE News: Steve Austin Thanks Everyone for Raw Reunion, Seth Rollins Ignite the Fire Video, Kofi Kingston’s Journey
– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a thank you message on Twitter today after last night’s Raw Reunion event. You can check out his tweet below.
Steve Austin wrote, “Thanks to everyone for last night at @WWE Raw. I had a blast. It truly was a #familyreunion. From the boys/girls to the Tampa crowd and to the world.”
Thanks to everyone for last night at @WWE Raw. I had a blast. It truly was a #familyreunion. From the boys/girls to the Tampa crowd and to the world. @ESBCBrews RT @WWEUniverse: SWIG OF BROKEN SKULL FOR THE WORKIN' MAN.#RawReunion @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/EHW8aFGz7t
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 23, 2019
– WWE released a new promo featuring Seth Rollins. You can check out the “Ignite the Fire” promo below.
How Seth Rollins achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar with the support of an army.
– WWE also released a promo video on the journey of Kofi Kingston and his 11-year quest to become champion being powered by positivity. You can check out that video below.
