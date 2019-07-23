WWE News: Steve Austin Thanks Everyone for Raw Reunion, Seth Rollins Ignite the Fire Video, Kofi Kingston’s Journey

– WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a thank you message on Twitter today after last night’s Raw Reunion event. You can check out his tweet below.

Steve Austin wrote, “Thanks to everyone for last night at @WWE Raw. I had a blast. It truly was a #familyreunion. From the boys/girls to the Tampa crowd and to the world.”

– WWE released a new promo featuring Seth Rollins. You can check out the “Ignite the Fire” promo below.

How Seth Rollins achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar with the support of an army.

– WWE also released a promo video on the journey of Kofi Kingston and his 11-year quest to become champion being powered by positivity. You can check out that video below.