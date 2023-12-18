wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin & Trish Stratus Celebrate Birthdays, Rhea Ripley on WWE Playlist

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 15 Steve Austin Image Credit: WWE

– Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Trish Stratus, both of whom celebrate their birthday today. Austin turned 59 years old while Stratus turned 48. WWE posted to Twitter to celebrate both stars, as you can see below:

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Rhea Ripley’s “DOMinant” year:

