WWE News: Steve Austin & Trish Stratus Celebrate Birthdays, Rhea Ripley on WWE Playlist
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Trish Stratus, both of whom celebrate their birthday today. Austin turned 59 years old while Stratus turned 48. WWE posted to Twitter to celebrate both stars, as you can see below:
Happy birthday (and thank you) to WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom! pic.twitter.com/Rf3lqIRMQ0
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2023
A birthday toast to WWE Hall of Famer @steveaustinBSR! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/QDKjO9LoUV
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2023
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Rhea Ripley’s “DOMinant” year:
