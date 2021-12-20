wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Wants Steve Austin To Have ‘Meaningful’ Role At WrestleMania 38
As previously noted, WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event on April 2 and April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From a creative standpoint, it appears WWE wants one particular legend to have a significant on-screen role at the pay-per-view.
According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE is interested in Steve Austin playing a “meaningful part” on the show, with the report stating that the goal would be for it to be more than just an Austin appearance at the event.
“Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point,” the account wrote.
WrestleMania 38 is reportedly the highest-priced show in wrestling history.
