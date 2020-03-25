WWE Still Hasn’t Decided Which Matches Will Main Event Wrestlemania

Fightful reports that WWE still hasn’t decided which matches will main event both nights of Wrestlemania 36 as the plans are reportedly fluid at this point. It was reported yesterday that the company was considering a women’s match to main event night one, likely Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title.

According to the report, there is also a push backstage for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the Universal title to headline night one. A source said that ‘a lot of things are being tossed around’ because they can do whatever they want with the way they are filming the event.