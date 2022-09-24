wrestling / News
WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal
September 24, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases
- Shawn Michaels Comments On Once Asking Vince McMahon For Release, Comments On Origin of DX Chop
- Note On How Much MJF Is Rumored To Be Earning In AEW
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’