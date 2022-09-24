wrestling / News

WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal

September 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hulu

As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.

