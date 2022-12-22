WWE Still Not Interested in Alberto El Patron

Alberto El Patron has said that he hasn’t been in contact with WWE’s new regime, and a new report suggests WWE likes it that way. As noted earlier, El Patron did an interview where he said that he’d not spoken with WWE since Vince McMahon’s exit and that he was “always one of [John Laurinaitis’] boys.” Fightful Select reports that WWE is still not interested in Patron, to little surprise.

The report notes that they spoke with a higher-up in WWE, the one who previously said “There’s no f**king way” that Patron would be brought back. The person noted that there have never been any serious conversations or pitches to bring Patron back, including from Laurinaitis, and that the conversations Patron spoke of with Laurinaitis was more of a situation where he reached out to gauge interest in WWE toward him.

The report adds that those that would need to be interested in Patron to bring him back haven’t been big on him since long before he left WWE in 2016. It was added that Patron’s name has not even been mentioned as a possibility for a Royal Rumble entrance in previous years.