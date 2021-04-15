wrestling / News
WWE Still Planning A Single Night For Wrestlemania In Dallas Next Year
April 15, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported last week that WWE was planning to hold Wrestlemania next year for only one night instead of two nights like they’ve done in the past two years. A new report from WrestleVotes confirms this and says that the date that is currently listed (April 3, 2022) will not change and the event will remain on one night.
It was said that the two-day event this year was viewed as a success but that doesn’t change their plans for Dallas next year. It was also noted that outside of the weather issues, the show went smooth.
