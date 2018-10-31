Various News: WWE Still Planning Women’s Tag Team Titles, Preview For Tonight’s Ultima Lucha: Cuatro, Smackdown Stars Hype WWE World Cup

– According to Cageside Seats, WWE is still planning Women’s Tag Titles. There were reports that WWE officials were handing out the “We Want Women’s Tag Championships” signs seen at the PPV.

– Here is the preview for Tonight’s Ultima Lucha: Cuatro event, which includes a trios title match as well as a mask vs. mask match…

* Ricky Mundo vs. Taya

* Trios Title Match: Champions The Reptile Tribe vs. The Rabbit Tribe vs. Sammy Guevara, Ivelisse & XO Lishus

* Mask vs. Mask: Killshot vs. Son of Havoc

– Following last night's WWE Smackdown, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, & The Miz hyped Friday's WWE World Cup to determine the best in the world tournament…








