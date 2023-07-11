wrestling / News
WWE Stock Closes At All-Time High
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
WWE’s stock hit a new all-time high on Tuesday. The stock closed at $111.00 today, marking a new closing high for the price as it rose $2 (1.83%) from the previous closing price. It is up an addition $0.50 in after-hours trading. The previous high for the stock was $109.35, reached on April 21st.
The new stock high price comes as WWE is set to merge with the UFC under its purchase by Endeavor to become TKO by the end of the year.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Says He Won’t Apologize for Calling LA Knight a ‘Blatant Ripoff’ of The Rock
- Magnum TA On Why It Took Him So Long To Speak With Dark Side Of The Ring, If He Liked His Episode
- Kurt Angle Thinks Main Event Mafia Could Have Been As Big As NWO, Talks Sting As a Heel
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake