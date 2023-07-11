WWE Stock Closes At All-Time High

WWE’s stock hit a new all-time high on Tuesday. The stock closed at $111.00 today, marking a new closing high for the price as it rose $2 (1.83%) from the previous closing price. It is up an addition $0.50 in after-hours trading. The previous high for the stock was $109.35, reached on April 21st.

The new stock high price comes as WWE is set to merge with the UFC under its purchase by Endeavor to become TKO by the end of the year.