WWE Stock Closes At Two-Year Low, Company Issues Statement on COVID-19 Business Impact

WWE’s stock closed significantly down on Thursday, above and beyond the market trend, as the company issued a statement on the novel coronavirus’ impact on their business. The stock closed at $32.38 on Thursday, down $6.22 or 16.11% from its opening price. This marks the lowest price for the stock since January 16th, 2018 when the closing price was $31.89. The stock is down an additional $0.16 (0.8%) to $32.12 in after-hours trading.

In related news, WWE issued a press release on Thursday with a statement on the business impact of the pandemic: