WWE Stock Closes Down In Continued Trend Since Co-President Departures

WWE’s stock is continuing to drop in the wake of news last week that co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson left the company. As previously reported, the stock tanked on Thursday following an announcement by the company that Barrios and Wilson had exited the company completely with a search for a new permanent CFO and Chief Revenue Officer underway.

The stock closed at $46.08 on Monday, down $2.80 (5.73%) from Friday’s closing price. Since Thursday, the stock has lost a total of $16.22 or 26% of its Thursday closing price. The numbers mark the lowest point since May 16, 2018 when the price closed at $43.59.