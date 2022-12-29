wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
December 28, 2022
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
WWE’s stock similarly hit a high of $80.08 on November 28th and has tended downward throughout the month.
– WWE’s Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of NXT is online, and you can check it out below:
