WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT

– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.

WWE’s stock similarly hit a high of $80.08 on November 28th and has tended downward throughout the month.

– WWE’s Top 10 moments from this week’s episode of NXT is online, and you can check it out below: