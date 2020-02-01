WWE Drop in Stock Erased $1 Billion in Market Value, Analysts Comment on WWE Market Outlook

– As previously reported, WWE announced its quarterly dividend ahead of the upcoming fourth quarter financial report scheduled for next week. Bloomberg also published a report on WWE’s recent stock drops after the company announced the exits of former Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. The report notes that WWE’s 28 percent drop in stock on Friday (Jan. 31) erased more than $1 billion in market value for the company.

Also, a number of analysts weighed in on WWE’s market status. Loop Capital’s Alan Gould said he had “diminished confidence” in his WWE estimates after the recent drop in stock. He also stated his belief that Vince McMahon “was not pleased with the results of the international TV deals.” He added his speculation that McMahon “wanted to reinvest more of the growing cash flow back into the business.”

MKM Partners’ Eric Handler had a more optimistic take on the drop for WWE. He stated, “A change in the C-Suite does not necessarily mean more bad news is coming.” Handler currently has a buy rating on WWE with a $92 price target. Handler continued, “Given the known step-up in the domestic TV rights deal, we do not believe the company is in a ‘precarious’ financial position.”

LightShed Partners analyst Brandon Ross added on WWE in a report on Friday (via WENY News), “Television ratings have crumbled, while engagement metrics across the company’s other business units have followed linear TV ratings down. Fans have continuously complained about the quality of the company’s content.”

Ross continued on why WWE needs to make improvements. He went on, “Content needs to improve at WWE if the company is going to be investable. And no matter who comes in to take the place of the former presidents, the burden of improving the content sits squarely on Vince, who has held tight control over the creative at WWE for decades.”

Barron’s Carleton English also has an analysis on the drop in stock for WWE. The report noted that WWE’s expected adjusted full-year 2019 earnings in the amount of $180 million on February 6 will be on the low end of previous company projections.

WWE is slated to announce the company’s fourth quarter earnings on February 6.