wrestling / News

WWE Stock Dropped Again During First Few Hours Of Trading

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Super Showdown Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios Madison Square Garden

PWInsider reports that WWE stock opened this morning at $48.96 per share, but in the first few hours of trading it has already dropped to $46.84. It lost around 25% of its value late last week after co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios left the company. WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings on Thursday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading