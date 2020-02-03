wrestling / News
WWE Stock Dropped Again During First Few Hours Of Trading
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that WWE stock opened this morning at $48.96 per share, but in the first few hours of trading it has already dropped to $46.84. It lost around 25% of its value late last week after co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios left the company. WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings on Thursday.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Weighs In On Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai Street Fight: “It’ll Be Explosive”
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds