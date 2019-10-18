wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Drops 4.68% Today, William Regal Responds to Malcom Bivens, and Kelly Kelly Where Are They Now Video
– WWE stock dropped 4.68 percent today. The stock closed at $67.00 per share. The high was $70.56, and the low was $65.98.
– William Regal responded to Malcom Bivens on Twitter. Bivens hoped Regal received his fax on attempting to organize a Team Bivens vs. Undisputed Era for a WarGames match.
Regal wrote in response, “No but you can bring Craig David if he brings Kes and doesn’t keep saying “Bo selector” over and over as it gets on my threpennys.” You can check out that exchange below.
No but you can bring Craig David if he brings Kes and doesn’t keep saying “Bo selector” over and over as it gets on my threpennys. https://t.co/vXBjOgLxwB
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 17, 2019
– WWE released a new Where Are They Now video for former Divas champion Kelly Kelly. You can check out that video below.
