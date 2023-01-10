wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Hits Highest Closing Point In Over Three Years, New Entrance Themes Released
– WWE’s stock rose to its highest closing point in over three years on Monday. The stock closed at $87.82 today, up $3.55 (4.21%) from the previous closing price. Today’s price marks the best closing price for the stock since it closed at $98.50 on April 24th, 2019 before crashing to $85.38 on April 25th.
The stock price has risen almost $20 in the past week; it closed at $68.58 last Tuesday.
– WWE has released the entrance themes for Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, as you can see below:
