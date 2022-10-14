wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Hits Highest Closing Price In Three Years, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle Of Brands
– WWE’s stock hit its highest closing price in three years on Thursday. The stock closed at $75.49 today, the best closing price for the stock since it hit $75.91 on September 17th, 2019.
The stock’s 52-week high is $76.13, though that was not a closing price. It is up over $9 since McMahon exited the company on July 22nd.
– UpUpDownDown has released its latest WWE 2K22 Battle of the Brands video, described as follows:
“It’s time to push things to the EXTREME! SmackDown GM Austin Creed pulled out all the tricks at the end of last episode, hitting his rival Raw GM Tyler Breeze with an absolute onslaught of cards to hinder his booking for the show! Can the red brand overcome missing Superstars, double costs, and a blown-out budget to sneak by with a win? Or will the blue brand FINALLY get the win that puts them in first?”
