Various News: WWE Stock Hits an all Time High, More Coliseum Videos Added to The WWE Network, LA Park to MLW
July 26, 2018
– The WWE stock hit an all-time high of $85.73 following the release of the company’s Q2 financials.
– MLW President Court Bauer revealed that LA Park will be returning to MLW this fall.
– The following Coliseum titles have been added to the WWE Network…
* 1985: Andre The Giant
* 1985: Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits
* 1986: Life and Times of Captain Lou Albano
* 1986: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat
* 1994: The Undertaker – The Face of Fear
* 1994: Bret The Hitman Hart