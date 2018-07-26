Various News: WWE Stock Hits an all Time High, More Coliseum Videos Added to The WWE Network, LA Park to MLW

– The WWE stock hit an all-time high of $85.73 following the release of the company’s Q2 financials.

– MLW President Court Bauer revealed that LA Park will be returning to MLW this fall.

– The following Coliseum titles have been added to the WWE Network…

* 1985: Andre The Giant

* 1985: Roddy Piper’s Greatest Hits

* 1986: Life and Times of Captain Lou Albano

* 1986: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat

* 1994: The Undertaker – The Face of Fear

* 1994: Bret The Hitman Hart