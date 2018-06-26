WWE Stock Up Huge Following New TV Deal Announcement

– WWE’s stock has hiked in a big way following the official announcement of their new television deals with USA Network and FOX Sports. Following the announcement on Tuesday evening, the stock — which had closed at $66.62 (up $0.16 or 0.24%) — is currently trading at $77.00 even in after-hours trading.

That price is up $10.38, or 15.58%, from the Tuesday closing price. It represents a new high for the stock with ease, topping the record closing price of $67.70 that was set on June 20th. The previous non-closing high was $68.25 at 11:25 AM ET on the 20th.