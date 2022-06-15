WWE Stock Jumped On Thursday, Notes On Possible Reason Why

WWE’s stock took quite the upturn on Wednesday, and a new report has some notes as to why. The company’s stock rose to $67.18 by the close of business today and had hit a high of $68.73 in the afternoon, with the closing price up $3.17 (4.95%) from the previous closing price of $64.01.

The stock has generally been trending up since February, but the leap today puts it at its highest point since October of 2019. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, the likely reason behind the upswing today is that Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne raised the price target (what is considered a fair price) on WWE stock from $60 to $75.

It is worth noting that the stock is down in after-hours trading a bit, off $0.28 to $66.90.