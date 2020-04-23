wrestling / News
WWE Stock Jumps In After-Hours Trading Following Earnings Report
April 23, 2020
WWE’s earnings call has resulted in an after-hours jump in the stock price. Following the earnings call and financial report on Thursday evening, WWE’s stock lepat to (as of this writing) $43.98, up $4.91 (12.57%) from the closing price of $39.07. The closing price had been down $0.41 (1.04%) from the previous closing price.
Obviously, there’s no guarantee that the stock will stay this high and things could wildly change between now and the close of business tomorrow. But if it does close at this mark, it would be the best closing price for the stock since March 5th when it closed at $44.91.
