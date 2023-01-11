wrestling / News
WWE Stock Price Dips Following Saudi Arabia PIF Sale Reports
January 11, 2023 | Posted by
– As noted by Yahoo! Finance, WWE has seen its stock price drop following the recent rumors of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) buying the company. Currently, the stock price is at 89.78 per share and down 0.53% today.
The stock price reportedly rose about 7% after the initial reports of the company being sold, but it then dipped after WWE started denying the rumors of the sale to PIF.