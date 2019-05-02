WWE News: Stock Has a Rebound Day, Charlotte Flair & Mia Yim Wish The Rock Happy Birthday

– After a mostly-down week following the Q1 financial report, WWE’s stock saw a pretty good rebound today. The stock closed at $85.60, up $2.97 (3.59%) from the previous closing price. This puts the stock at its highest point since it began sinking last Thursday, though it is still down a long way from the $98.50 that it closed at the night before the financial report.

The market as a whole was down 0.46% on the day.

– Charlotte Flair and Mia Yim took to Twitter to wish the Rock a happy birthday. The Great One turned forty-seven on Thursday.