WWE Stock Rebounds After Thursday’s Drop

September 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Kevin Dunn Office Logo Lawsuit Image Credit: WWE

WWE saw a rebound in its stock price after a significant drop yesterday. The company’s stock closed at $104.58 on Friday, up $8.03 (8.32%) from yesterday. The jump came after yesterday’s drop of 13.6% that was appeared to be caused by a Saudi Arabia investment into the UFC competitor PFL. WWE is of course merging with the UFC to form the TKO Group once Endeavor completes its acquisition of WWE.

The stock has slipped a bit in after-hours trading and is at $103 as of this writing.

