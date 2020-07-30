wrestling / News
WWE Stock Rises in After-Hours Trading Following Q2 Financial Report
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
Wall Street has reacted favorably to WWE’s Q2 financial results, with the stock up big in after-hours trading. As of close, the stock had risen $0.87 (1.95%) from the previous closing price. Since close the stock has leaped @2.57 (5.66%) from the closing price.
At close, the market was down 0.85% on the day as a whole.
