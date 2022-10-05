wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019.
The stock has retreated slightly in after-hours trading, down $0.24 (0.32%) to $73.88.
– Tonight’s episode of NXT saw Carmelo Hayes pick up a win over one of his Halloween Havoc opponents in Ora Mensah. Hayes is set to face Mensah, Von Wagner, Wes Lee, and either Axiom or Nathan Frazer in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship at the October 22nd PPV.
