WWE Stock Trending Down Following Q4 Financial Reveal

February 6, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Following the reveal of the 2019 Q4 and full year financials, the WWE stock is down $7.74 (15.81%) to 41.22 (as of 9:35 AM ET). It will likely fluctuate through out today, especially after today’s 11AM ET conference call.

