WWE Stock Up Big In After-Hours Trading After Vince McMahon Announcement

Vince McMahon’s announcement that he is planning to return to WWE caused a spike in the stock’s after-hours price. As previously reported, McMahon announced that he was planning to return to the company by electing himself, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios to the Board of Directors which caused the price to start rising in anticipation of a potential sale of the company. Those numbers continued to rise following the market’s close, and at the time of this writing the stock is at $80.25.

That price is up $8.21 (11.4%) from the closing price of $72.04, which was itself up $1.59 (2.26%) from the previous closing price. The 52 week high for the stock is $81.63.

McMahon’s announcement reportedly caught people in the company across departments unaware, with everyone involved said to be “floored” by the development.