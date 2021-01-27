wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Closes Up Big On WWE Network to Peacock News, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE’s stock took a big jump today after yesterday’s reveal that the WWE Network was moving to Peacock. As reported yesterday, WWE announced that Peacock will become the exclusive home of the WWE Network starting in March. While yesterday’s stock price didn’t show much reaction, the price jumped big today as it hit $57.46, up $3.50 (6.49%) from the previous closing price. That’s the best prince since January 30th of 2020, when the stock closed at $62.30 before dropping heavily the next day.
The stock is, as of this writing, up an additional $0.94 (1.64%) in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was down 0.07% on the day.
– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from this week’s Raw, which you can see below:
