WWE News: Stock Closes Up, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley Crash WrestleMania Superstore, UpUpDownDown Video

– WWE’s stock hit an almost three-year closing high on Thursday coming into WrestleMania 39. The stock closed at $90.60, which is up $1.28 (1.43%) from the previous closing price. It marks the highest point for the stock since April 24th, 2019 when it closed at $98.50 before falling precipitously to $85.38 due to a poor Q1 2019 financial report.

– WWE posted the following video of Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley crashing the WrestleMania Superstore:

– UpUpDownDown’s latest video is online from the UUDD Senior Prom 2023: