WWE Stock Up to Highest Point Since Halloween Drop

– WWE’s stock took an upward tick on Thursday to hit the highest point since its big drop on Halloween. The stock closed at $65.44 today, up $0.52 (0.8%) from the previous closing price.

That number tops the $65.18 from Monday to be the best closing price since October 31st saw the stock fall over $10.00 to $56.04 in the wake of a disappointing Q3 financial report. The price before that fall was $66.44, meaning that the stock has almost hit the pre-Q3 report levels. It’s nowhere near the fall high of $75.99 though, not to mention the 52-week closing price high of $99.25 reached on April 23rd.

The market as a whole was up $0.37% on the day.