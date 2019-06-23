wrestling / News

WWE Stomping Grounds Card for Tonight

June 23, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– Here’s the card for tonight’s WWE Stomping Grounds show. 411 will have live coverage of the show beginning tonight at 6PM ET.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans
* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler
* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery
* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
* Big E. and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

WWE Stomping Grounds

