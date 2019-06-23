WWE Stomping Grounds Card for Tonight

– Here’s the card for tonight’s WWE Stomping Grounds show. 411 will have live coverage of the show beginning tonight at 6PM ET.

Check out Csonka’s WWE Stomping Grounds preview as well.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Big E. and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn