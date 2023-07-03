wrestling / News

WWE News: Stone Cold Takes On America Clip, 2023 Emotional Moments on WWE Playlist

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin 3:16 Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

– WWE posted a clip from last night’s Stone Cold Takes On America with Austin discussing his famous “Austin 3:16” promo. You can see the video below, described as follows:

The Texas Rattlesnake shares the story of his infamous King of the Ring address and plans to celebrate Austin 3:16 Day with adoring members of the WWE Universe.

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at emotional moments of 2023 thus far:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Steve Austin, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading