WWE Storyline Update on Elias After Angle On Smackdown, WWE Polls Fans On Culprit
June 3, 2020
During last Friday’s episode of Smackdown, WWE ran an angle in which Elias was the victim of a hit and run, with Jeff Hardy arrested as the suspect. Hardy was later cleared of any involvement. During today’s edition of The Bump, WWE offered a storyline update on Elias. They noted he has a torn pectoral muscle and broken ribs, but was discharged from the hospital.
Meanwhile, WWE.com has a poll asking fans who the real person responsible is. 44% voted for Baron Corbin, 34% for Sheamus, 9% for AJ Styles and 14% for other.
#WWETheBump can now report that @IAmEliasWWE has been discharged from the hospital following the incident on Friday Night #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/lenuLUJ6O0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 3, 2020
