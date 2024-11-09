wrestling / News
WWE Gives Storyline Update on Randy Orton After Smackdown Attack
November 9, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Randy Orton was attacked by Kevin Owens on last night’s WWE Smackdown, with Owens using the piledriver on Orton. The move is banned in WWE and caused Orton to get taken out on a stretcher.
In a storyline update, WWE noted that Orton was diagnosed with cervical cord neurapraxia. It’s unknown when he will return to WWE TV.
BREAKING: After last night's brutal attack by @FightOwensFight on #SmackDown, @RandyOrton has been diagnosed with a cervical cord neurapraxia. There is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/6VhQQyTxpm
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024