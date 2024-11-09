wrestling / News

WWE Gives Storyline Update on Randy Orton After Smackdown Attack

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Randy Orton Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Randy Orton was attacked by Kevin Owens on last night’s WWE Smackdown, with Owens using the piledriver on Orton. The move is banned in WWE and caused Orton to get taken out on a stretcher.

In a storyline update, WWE noted that Orton was diagnosed with cervical cord neurapraxia. It’s unknown when he will return to WWE TV.

