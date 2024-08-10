WWE Issues Storyline Update on Seth Rollins Following Attack on Last Week’s RAW

As previously reported, Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins on Monday’s episode of RAW, laying him out and hitting six Tsunamis. WWE has shared a video of RAW GM Adam Pearce announcing that as a result of the attack, Rollins is on the shelf indefinitely. Reed was “fined” as a result of his actions.

It’s unknown when Rollins will return to TV. As previously reported, the angle was shot to write Rollins off TV for a legitimate injury.