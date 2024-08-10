wrestling / News
WWE Issues Storyline Update on Seth Rollins Following Attack on Last Week’s RAW
August 10, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins on Monday’s episode of RAW, laying him out and hitting six Tsunamis. WWE has shared a video of RAW GM Adam Pearce announcing that as a result of the attack, Rollins is on the shelf indefinitely. Reed was “fined” as a result of his actions.
It’s unknown when Rollins will return to TV. As previously reported, the angle was shot to write Rollins off TV for a legitimate injury.
