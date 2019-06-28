WWE Airing EVOLVE Show on Network Not Done to Hurt AEW Fight For the Fallen

– While the immediate assumption was that WWE is airing EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary show on the Network to counter AEW Fight For the Fallen, a WWE source claims otherwise. According to the WON, WWE’s decision to air an EVOLVE show on WWE Network was something that was in the works for a long time, with Vince McMahon going back and forth on the issue for a long time and finally deciding to do it for the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show, partly because the show is set for Philadelphia, the site of Extreme Rules the next night (meaning WWE’s production crew will already be in town). That this happened to be on the same night as AEW’s Fight for the Fallen is, according to the source, a coincidence.

Dave Meltzer also notes in the WON that the situation has just created more publicity for both shows, and that the charity aspect of the show will not be hurt because at the time of WWE’s announcement, only 658 tickets remained to sell the show out with three weeks worth of ticket sales still to go. The fact that the show is free on B/R Live means that at worst, WWE is simply taking eyeballs off of Fight For the Fallen and not money away from AEW.

“People are saying this was cause of (the) AEW charity how, which frankly didn’t really have a lot of buzz anyway,” the source told WON. “Also, they are streaming free. How does this hurt them or the charity?”

Kenny Omega clearly thinks otherwise, as he took to Twitter right after the announcement to accuse WWE of “trying to undermine a charity show for victims of gun violence.” That tweet was later deleted.