WWE News: WWE Streaming Six Hours Of Summerslam Matches, Renee Michelle Has First Photo Shoot, Reacts To Drake Maverick’s 24/7 Title Quest

– WWE has started streaming six hours of Summerslam matches from 2002 onward, twenty matches in all, on Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

WWE wrote: “SummerSlam is nicknamed The Biggest Event of the Summer on account of the many major showdowns that have taken place at WWE’s annual August event. With SummerSlam 2019 drawing near, get hyped with a six-hour stream featuring classic blockbuster bouts at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

The stream will feature epic showdowns like John Cena vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Triple H, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella and much more.

It’s 20 blockbusters from 2002 onward, and you won’t want to miss the six-hour stream on Aug. 2 — starting at noon ET — on WWE’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.”

– Renee Michelle took part in her first WWE photo shoot, which includes new 24/7 Championship inspired ring gear. Maybe that will convince Drake Maverick to consummate their marriage.

I felt that my husbands attention towards me had been “distracted” by a certain “green & gold” championship. So I wore green & gold yesterday and his simple ass didn’t even notice me. pic.twitter.com/iTjGlsrFvc — ✨Renee Michelle✨ (@1ReneeMichelle) July 30, 2019

– Speaking of which, she seemed especially offended that he wanted to pin Maria Kanellis to win the title but not “pin” her.