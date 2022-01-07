wrestling / News
WWE Announces Street Fight Title Match, More For Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE has announced a few additions to tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX, which will now feature The Usos defending the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The New Day in a Street Fight, and Sami Zayn squaring off with Rick Boogs. Roman Reigns is also set to make his return on the show.
Here’s the release from WWE on the two matches:
The New Day to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos were “The Ones” to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day at the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event.
Now, King Woods and “The Hand of the King,” Sir Kofi Kingston will get another opportunity at gold. Don’t miss a moment of the what’s certain to be an explosive SmackDown Tag Team Title showdown between the longstanding adversaries, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.
The physical power of Rick Boogs battles the brain power of The Master Strategist, Sami Zayn
After emerging victorious in a “12 Days of Christmas” 12-Man Gauntlet Match to win the opportunity to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn will now test the waters when he battles The King of Strong Style’s friend, the rocking powerhouse Rick Boogs.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Katsuyori Shibata Changing Stipulation To His Match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16
- Note On Roman Reigns Testing Positive For COVID-19, If His Risk For Complications Was Higher
- Details on When Talent Knew of Samoa Joe’s WWE Release, Joe’s Role In WWE After Injury
- Joey Janela Taunts Matt Cardona With Chelsea Green Pics Sending Up Ric Flair & Randy Savage Angle