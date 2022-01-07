wrestling / News

WWE Announces Street Fight Title Match, More For Tonight’s SmackDown

January 7, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a few additions to tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX, which will now feature The Usos defending the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The New Day in a Street Fight, and Sami Zayn squaring off with Rick Boogs. Roman Reigns is also set to make his return on the show.

Here’s the release from WWE on the two matches:

The New Day to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos were “The Ones” to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day at the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event.

Now, King Woods and “The Hand of the King,” Sir Kofi Kingston will get another opportunity at gold. Don’t miss a moment of the what’s certain to be an explosive SmackDown Tag Team Title showdown between the longstanding adversaries, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

The physical power of Rick Boogs battles the brain power of The Master Strategist, Sami Zayn

After emerging victorious in a “12 Days of Christmas” 12-Man Gauntlet Match to win the opportunity to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn will now test the waters when he battles The King of Strong Style’s friend, the rocking powerhouse Rick Boogs.

