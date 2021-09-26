wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits Are All Business Ahead of Extreme Rules, Damian Priest Vows To Win
September 26, 2021 | Posted by
– The Street Profits are keeping their eyes on the prize tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. WWE posted the following video of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford discussing their Smackdown Tag Team Championship match against the Usos:
– The company also posted a promo from Damian Priest hyping his US Championship defense against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. Priest talks about the up and down week he’s had and how he’s going to do what it takes to retain:
This is what it means to #LiveForever 🏹#USChampion @ArcherOfInfamy vows to defeat @WWESheamus & @JEFFHARDYBRAND TONIGHT at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/Uj4PAvMw0s
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Talks About His Positive Relationship With Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Says He Formed A Bond With Triple H
- Nick Dinsmore on How Steve Austin Convinced Vince McMahon to Put Him on WWE TV
- Eddie Kingston On Potential Commentary Or Coaching Role After He Retires, His Advice To Young Wrestlers
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam