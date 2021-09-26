WWE News: Street Profits Are All Business Ahead of Extreme Rules, Damian Priest Vows To Win

– The Street Profits are keeping their eyes on the prize tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. WWE posted the following video of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford discussing their Smackdown Tag Team Championship match against the Usos:

– The company also posted a promo from Damian Priest hyping his US Championship defense against Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. Priest talks about the up and down week he’s had and how he’s going to do what it takes to retain: