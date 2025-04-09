WWE News: Street Profits Appear On NXT, Swipe Right Make NXT In-Ring Debut

– The Street Profits made a trip to NXT to give Hank & Tank a bit of advice. The WWE Tag Team Champions appeared on Tuesday’s show after Hank Walker and Tank Ledger lost a match to The Culling’s Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance.

Walker and Ledger were beside themselves after the match, but Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford told them to stop trying to be other teams and lean on themselves. They said that the NXT team would be part of a gauntlet match on next week’s show to determine Fraxiom’s opponents for NXT Stand & Deliver for the NXT Tag Team Championships and got Hank & Tank pumped up.

"BE WHO YOU ARE!" The Street Profits just gave one hell of a pump-up speech to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger ahead of next week's Tag Team Gauntlet Match!

– Swipe Right of WWE EVOLVE made their NXT in-ring debuts on this week’s show. Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes battled Fraxiom in a non-title match and gave a good showing, though they fell to the NXT Tag Team Champions.