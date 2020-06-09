wrestling / News
WWE News: Street Profits and Viking Raiders Compete in Decathalon, Highlights of Raw Tag Matches
– The Street Profits and Viking Raiders competed in a decathlon of sorts on tonight’s Raw. You can see video below, which saw the teams compete in Flip Cup, sword fight, hurdles, stick fighting, a dance off, shotput, a turkey leg eating contest, and pole vault. They were tied 5 – 5 by the end.
– WWE also posted highlights from the Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics match, as well as the Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo vs. Murphy & Austin Theory bout:
