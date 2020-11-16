WWE Studios’ The Buddy Games Featuring Sheamus Releasing Next Week

The latest film from WWE Studios, The Buddy Games, features Sheamus and releases next week. The comedy is directed by actor Josh Duhamel and stars Dan Bakkedahl, Duhamel, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, Nick Swadson, and Neal McDonough, with Sheamus in a supporting role, and arrives on Digital/VOD on November 24th.

The trailer for the film is below, which is described as follows: