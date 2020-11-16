wrestling / News

WWE Studios’ The Buddy Games Featuring Sheamus Releasing Next Week

November 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Buddy Games

The latest film from WWE Studios, The Buddy Games, features Sheamus and releases next week. The comedy is directed by actor Josh Duhamel and stars Dan Bakkedahl, Duhamel, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, Nick Swadson, and Neal McDonough, with Sheamus in a supporting role, and arrives on Digital/VOD on November 24th.

The trailer for the film is below, which is described as follows:

“After a falling out, six lifelong friends reunite to play the buddy games — an insane competition filled with absurd physical and mental challenges. Now, all bets are off, as the determined pals fight, claw and party for the chance to win $150,000.”

