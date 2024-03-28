wrestling / News
WWE News: Subjects For Next Biography Episodes, John Cena Promotes Candy Crush Tournament
– A new report has revealed the subject for the Biography: WWE Legends episodes when the show returns in May. PWInsider reports that the show will feature episodes on Mark Henry, Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus, ECW, Eddie Guerrero, Ricky Steamboat, Ted DiBiase, and Steve Austin vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 19.
– John Cena posted to his TIkTok account promoting a Candy Crush tournament. You can see the video below, which is captioned:
