WWE: Summer Rae Participates in Maxim Photo Shoot, Cruiserweight Lumberjack Trivia Note

– Summer Rae is participating in a Maxim Hot 100 photo shoot in Los Angeles today, and posted the following on Instagram…

I get to play with this one today! @glit_glam 💄🎨 #squadup #maxim #hot100 A post shared by 🔹Summer Rae🔹 (@daniellemoinet) on Oct 10, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

According to wrestlinginc.com, last night’s Raw lumberjack main event between Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore was just the second Cruiserweight Title Lumberjack match in WWE/WCW history. The other match took place on the May 9th, 1998 edition of WCW Saturday Night and saw Chris Jericho defeat Guerrera.