WWE Summerslam 2019: Is It Just Me Or…?

Is it just me or is the WWE Summerslam 2019 card sneaky good? I know the current product gets a ton of flack these days, but let’s take a look here. Toronto, Canada may be in for a surprise.

WWE Summerslam 2019 Card

Is it just me or is Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus a legitimate dream match? – I have long said that Trish is the greatest WWE female wrestler of all-time. Heck, I have her listed as my fifth greatest Canadian born wrestler of all-time. Roddy Piper at number four, Christian at number three, Bret Hart at number two and Edge at number one for those curious. Wild, I know. On the flip side, there is Charlotte. As much as we love to fawn all over Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch, there is still a case to be made that none of those are more talented than Ms. Woo! She brought it in NXT, brought it on Raw, brought it on Smackdown LIVE and has absolutely brought it on pay-per-view. She was my unsung hero of the company in 2018. A shame many just seem to shrug that off. While the build has been thrown together and not well thought out (or well received in Memphis on Smackdown), I don’t care. Once the bell rings, the story will be told. In Canada no less.

Is it just me or is the entire Miz/Dolph Ziggler situation intriguing? – Yes, we have seen this match a million times before in the past. Big deal. We saw The Rock vs. Triple H in 1998, 1999, 2000, and in 2002. Each time was different. Heck, we saw The Miz vs. John Cena on PPV in summer 2009. Remember that? Then they main evented WrestleMania in 2011, with a mixed tag team match at the big dance six years later. I know, I was there. Long story short, despite all their previous meetings, Miz and Ziggler both NEED this right now. I don’t know if this bout will happen or not. There is speculation that Bill Goldberg will come out (and redeem himself from Super Showdown) and simply win over Dolph with his spear and jackhammer. Something like that would be awesome. Sucks for Miz but hey, that has been his 2019 so far. Regardless, I am interested. Fine addition to the card.

Is it just me or are we due for a Ricochet/AJ Styles classic? – I enjoyed their Raw matches. I was not a fan of AJ Styles winning the night after Ricochet had his crowning moment over Samoa Joe but meh. It was okay and easy to fix. Trading wins back and forth has led us to this: Summerslam United States Championship match. Likely the feud ended. Probably ending the story line here. Thus, who wins? How much time are they given? I’d give them an open canvas. A clean slate. WWE officially should honestly just let them lay out a match and go do it. In the WWE Network Era, would anybody really complain if these two took up 25 or 35 minutes?

Is it just me or is The Fiend the best thing on WWE TV right now? – One of my favorite moments of the RAW Reunion show was the lights going out on Mick Foley during his promo. Not the attack itself. I am referring to that sinking feeling when you KNEW Mick Foley was screwed and The Fiend was about to appear. Such a great moment and was brilliantly done. He brings something ‘different’ to the television product. The Demon Finn Balor and all that wacky stuff with The Undertaker’s hocus pocus does not pack the same punch. My girlfriend (take a shot!) is legitimately creeped out by Bray Wyatt’s new persona. It is creepy. What I want to see now is an actual match. Will that same aura carry over once the bell rings? We will find out in Toronto.

Is it just me or is WWE winding down the Shane McMahon story? – It sure feels like Shane McMahon is slowly but surely getting his comeuppances. Roman Reigns and The Undertaker beat him already, and his long winded promos are not being shown as often. I’d still love to have The Miz put him in his place because that is needed if you ask me, but the company must have finally moved on from that. Right now, it is fan favorite Kevin Owens playing the hero. He is giving stunners, ripping the boss and not giving a single card in the world. With his career and livelihood on the line in front of his fellow Canadians, you know he is poised for a HUGE entrance, a HUGE crowd reaction and hopefully a HUGE victory.

Is it just me or should we be rooting for Ember Moon at Summerslam? – Not a major secret. I am a big Ember Moon fan. I thought she should have defeated Asuka in NXT to send her up to the main roster in late 2017. I thought she deserved that moment, rather than Asuka simply up and leaving without doing business on the way out. Similar to The Viking Raiders. Never felt like closure or passing the torch to the very deserving Moon. Still though, she did get her NXT Womens Title reign months later and is still looking for a title on the main roster. Facing Bayley on pay-per-view is a big spotlight. Big time spot for her…and I will be rooting for her. Bayley can always go back to the hugging thing or Sasha pairing (if she returns). Ember Moon is super talented and one of those gems just waiting to be showcased. I do not have high hopes on her being victorious, but a man can dream, right?

Is it just me or is Natalya/Becky Lynch awkward? – Common sense tells me this matchup is only happening because Summerslam is in Toronto. I have ranted about this on The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast for the past two weeks, and I stand by it. This is garbage. Becky Lynch went from the main event of WrestleMania and beating Ronda FREAKIN’ Rousey to being stuck in a feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans…to Nattie. Unless this is a roundabout way in bringing back Rousey, I feel this is all a waste of time. Will Canada boo Becky Lynch? Doubtful. If anything, they will boo Natalya. I am thinking back to Summerslam 2004 in Canada, and Edge did not quite receive the hometown reaction WWE probably had in mind. Submission match or regular match, I can not believe this is even happening. Feel free to prove me wrong.

Is it just me or is Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston exactly what the blue brand needs right now? – Look, let’s be real. The Kofi Kingston WWE Title run has been a bust. Business has not picked up. Kofi Kingston has not delivered any match of the year candidates or show stealers. He hasn’t even had a memorable promo. It has been stale dance numbers with The New Day and lifeless bouts against Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and Samoa Joe. A big YAWN from me. On the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast I brought this up, and my co-host Steve brought up a great point. Kofi Kingston needs a long-term story line. Something to sink his teeth into. Random one off matches every month are not helping. He needs a backstory to these battles, and Randy Orton is the perfect opponent. His Summerslam resume is impressive in itself, as is the infamous 2009/2010 stuff with Kofi. I love this matchup, even if the outcome is predictable. Kofi needs this more than any talent on the roster needs anything right now. Do not forget Kofi received “We Want Lesnar” chants just a few weeks ago. I would not be shocked one bit if another PPV crowd turns on him next Sunday.

Is it just me or are we getting yet another Universal Title change? – Seth Rollins was the BeastSlayer at WrestleMania 35 in April. While his run with the belt had its’ ups and downs, it was clear something was coming soon with Brock Lesnar holding the Money In The Bank briefcase. We didn’t have to wait long. As Extreme Rules went off the air, The Beast Slayer fell to The Beast. A familiar fate for many on the red brand. Brock was the Universal Champion again. Immediately, the outcry began. Here we go again! Another hostage situation with the supposed biggest title on Raw! Here comes the promos, rather than pain. Well, not so fast. Hold on a second. The last time we saw Seth Rollins on television he was getting destroyed by Brock and was left spitting up blood. Even my girlfriend (take a shot!) was pleading with Lesnar to stop, as her hand was over her mouth in shock. It was a messed up, brutal beat down to be sure. However, you have to imagine the face will overcome the heel, right? I know it is strange to think that Brock would come back, win the title, and then lose it after a month…but I am torn. Going into the FOX premiere for Smackdown Live, WWE is going to want Brock Lesnar front and center. On the brand officially or not. All the video game stuff, all the commercials, all the hype, all the sports connections, all the credentials, etc. At the same time, Seth Rollins truly is THE MAN in WWE right now. In case you haven’t been paying attention, he is their guy. Makes for a must-see Summerslam main event.

SUMMARY: There you have it. I think this Summerslam card looks great. Add in Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black as the fun Kickoff Show bout, and you have a top to bottom stacked show. This looks really entertaining on paper and may be one for the ages. Is it just me or…?

