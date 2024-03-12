WWE SummerSlam 2024 Announced for Cleveland on August 3

– During today’s edition of IMPAULSIVE, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul announced that SummerSlam will be returning to Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio later this year. WWE SummerSlam 2024 will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3. You can see the video of Logan Paul’s announcement earlier today below.

This will be the first SummerSlam in Cleveland since WWE SummerSlam 1996, which was held at the Gund Arena. Paul also confirmed that the August 2 edition of SmackDown the day before the event will be held in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.